Nurse kidnapped at gunpoint at a North West clinic

The Jouberton Community Health Centre outside Klerksdorp in the North West had to close on Heritage Day when three armed men entered the facility and kidnapped a nurse.

The incident is alleged to have left the clinic’s nurses traumatised. Other staff members, nurses and patients are currently undergoing counselling. According to a nurse who witnessed the incident, the problem began when a security guard failed to search a man who had carried a patient through the gate.

He said the nurse asked why that individual had not been searched like other patients or people entering the facility.

Altercation with clinic visitor

“An altercation occurred. The man became enraged and took this personally. He is believed to be a member of the Al Qaeda gang group,” said a nurse who did not want to be named.

The nurse said the man waited outside the gate for the nurse to leave. “They [gang members] stopped him when he wanted to go out for lunch. Within 15 minutes, the group called its other members for back-up. They took him away and they were all armed,” he explained.

The nurse returned to the facility four hours later and reported that nothing had happened.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s (Denosa) provincial secretary, Reuben Molete, condemned the incident. He said the incident cannot be left unattended.

Molete said the affected nurse must also find a way to disclose what had happened to his manager. “The nurse made us call on the entire health centre employees to go home and close the facility. He cannot say nothing had happened,” he said.

Victim returned a few hours later unharmed

Molete said the North West department of health also needs to beef up security. “The department needs to improve the security of all health facilities across the province. And employees must also stop protecting criminals.

“My concern was the safety of the staff. We are not safe if someone can come with firearms and the security only has pepper spray and batons.”

Molete said he was able to speak with the affected nurse. “You cannot leave nurses and patients traumatised and panicking. Then come to us and say you are not harmed [and] it’s business as usual.

“He claimed that the kidnappers instructed him to pay R1,000 as punishment for talking back at their leader. This is now an extortion and abduction case, if he is scared to talk he must tell his manager. We cannot close the health facility for nothing, patients need services.

MEC to visit clinic, staff receiving counselling

Health Mec Sello Lehari said he will visit the facility tomorrow [September 26]. “We are going there to get a full report. Both police and the investigating team were called to the scene. They are currently waiting for a formal statement from the male nurse. This once he has completed [relevant] support from the department,” Lehari said.

Lehari condemned the incident. “ I have instructed that security be beefed up to protect patients, visitors, and staff at the CHC.”

Lehari said his department will release a full report on what happened. This once his team has been appraised with all relevant information on what happened.

“Hopefully that can be achieved tomorrow through our engagement with management, staff, security, and everyone involved. It’s important to mention that police are already on the [heels] of all involved,” he said.

