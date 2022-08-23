Nzimande urges men to engage in women liberation discussions

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande has urged men to participate in gender equality and women liberation discussions.

Speaking during a roundtable on youth health and wellness at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Monday, Nzimande said until the youth become part of discussions about the liberation of women, nothing much will be accomplished on the matter.

“My argument is essentially that the organisation and affirming of women is a necessary but not sufficient condition for gender equality and women’s emancipation,” said Nzimande.

“At the centre of my argument is the necessity to grapple with the formation of masculinities in our families, communities and society as a whole, as a critical dimension to take forward the struggle for gender equality and women’s liberation.”

The roundtable, organised under the theme Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future, also heard that citizens should fight for a world that recognises equal rights and opportunities, and where girls do not feel intimidated.

Nzimande added: “In fact, exploitative systems in turn reinforce such inequalities. Therefore, the struggle for genuine women’s freedom must be accompanied by a struggle against exploitative economic systems.”

