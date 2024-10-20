News

Observers to double check Sita board

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 03: Solly Malatsi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The new National Executive constitutes the 7th Democratic Administration as a Government of National Unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has appointed observers to oversee the role of the board when conducting job interviews for the crucial roles of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) chief executive, chief financial officer and chief operations officer.

Though the move was welcomed by Malatsi’s political party the DA, a corporate governance expert argued it does not make sense to for the minister to appoint observers to play an oversight role on a board whose main function is to do the same.

