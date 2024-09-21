Ocean Basket fights back against labour department

Ocean Basket disputes the claims made by the Department of Employment and Labour that their waitresses were remunerated on tips and commissions.

Grace Harding, Ocean Basket CEO, told Sunday World that they thoroughly investigated the Menlyn Ocean Basket using an independent labour lawyer. They also used internal auditors as well as an accounting firm.

“Ocean Basket trades in different provinces. And each province is governed by different bargaining councils or basic conditions of employment. We abide by the regulations in each province.

Minimum wage, and no undocumented immigrants

“The national minimum wage is set at R27.58c per hour nationally. Commission is earned as a percentage of sales for each month. Tips are over and above commission earned. It is a separate payment that is made on top of commission,” said Harding.

She said there are no illegal foreigners that are employed at Ocean Basket Menlyn.

“This has been confirmed by the Department of Home Affairs who visited [the premises]. All staff receive their monthly wages, tips and commission as per their employment contracts,” she added.

Harding said they are concerned that the department issued a media release without first discussing their findings with them.

R800k owed to staff report is false

“These actions have had a detrimental effect on our brand’s credibility and reputation. Absolutely no contact has been made or documentation supplied to us by the Department of Labour. [No] evidence of where they got the figures they released to media or to ask for our cooperation in resolving this.”

The claims by the department that OB owes more than R800, 000 to underpaid staff, Harding said, are false. Because they can find no evidence to substantiate those claims.

“No money is currently owed to any staff members. And staff has voluntarily supplied affidavits to this effect.

“Our call to action is to ask the department to please join us at the table. To work together to understand what has taken place here. We need to review where they got their data from and understand their current procedures.

Could have been confused them with Babel restaurant

“When the department mentions a tip-off from staff, we do not believe this came from our staff. It could have been the Babel staff. [Because] our staff members have all been interviewed by head office and volunteered to write affidavits.

“Anyone who works at Ocean Basket who has a complaint is able to make an anonymous report to head office. Which then carries out an inspection and investigation into the claims.”

