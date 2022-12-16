Officials fear for their lives following killing of KZN principal

The killing of KwaZulu-Natal school principal in a hail of bullets has sent shockwaves among education officials, parents and the community.

Sipho Nkosi, the principal of Bright Future Special School in Durban, was ambushed in his SUV while driving on the N3 highway on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Siqiniseko Shezi said the department is aware that the police are investigating the murder of Nkosi and have not heard any reports indicating the motive for the shooting.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, the paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting incident on the N3 near the Sherwood area just after 1.30pm on Thursday.

“On arrival on scene, a Mercedes-Benz was found peppered with high-calibre bullet holes. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a male believed to be approximately 40 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” Van Reenen said.

“The South African Police Services were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly.”

A parent of one of the pupils at the school, Buhle Zotha, reacted to the news on social media: “My son’s principal. It is so sad really. I can’t imagine the pain of what the family is going through right now.”

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga paid an emotional tribute to the slain principal.

“In April, a few days after the floods which affected his school, he cleaned up the vases which survived the devastating rains and gave them to me when I was at his school. Sipho Nkosi, principal of Bright Future Special School in Durban, was killed this afternoon. RIP brother,” Mhlanga wrote on social media.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author