One person dies in Vryheid accident, toddler among injured

One person has died while several were injured in a head-on collision in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service reported its paramedics found chaos when they arrived at the Manakamana accident scene.

The service said the collision involved two vehicles, a truck and a car, and resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

A baby is among the victims

Eight people sustained injuries – two critical, two, including an approximately 1-year-old baby, critical and four with minor injuries.

One occupant had tragically died before paramedics arrived at the scene, the service said.

The critically injured patient was trapped in the wreckage, necessitating the use of specialised rescue equipment to extricate them.

All injured individuals received immediate medical attention at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Two seriously injured in accident near King Shaka airport

Meanwhile, two people were seriously injured in another head-on collision on the R102 near King Shaka International Airport, on Sunday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to the scene.

They discovered two vehicles and multiple people with minor to severe injuries.

Two were stabilised on scene before being taken to nearby facilities under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics.

The rest of the patients were transported to nearby facilities by other services.

Man shot dead with his own gun

On Saturday afternoon, a man (25) was shot dead during a parking dispute in the Verulam CBD, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) security firm reported that its officers were called to the scene at 2pm.

When they arrived, a man lay dead with two bullet wounds to the chest and once to the shoulder. He showed no signs of life so was declared deceased.

The delivery partner said the argument was over parking in the driveway

His colleague informed the officers that they had parked their truck in the driveway outside a business as they delivered ice-cream.

They were then confronted by the driver of a bakkie about blocking the way out.

Then the driver was joined by two more people in assaulting the 25-year-old.

The victim was disarmed then shot

They took his firearm from and shot him twice. They pursued him when he ran away, and shot him for the third time.

The delivery partner said more than a dozen shoppers witnessed the incident.

The suspects thereafter fled the scene but one later returned to hand himself over to the Rusa officers.

He also gave them the firearm believed to be the murder weapon.

