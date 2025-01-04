One person killed, two injured in Free State accident

A tragic motor vehicle collision occurred in Viljoenskroon, Free State, early Friday morning at about 6am. The incident happened at a crossing and resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

Two patients sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to PAX medical facility by EMS for treatment. Unfortunately, a third patient, who was entrapped and critically injured, was also transported to PAX. The person sadly succumbed to their injuries.

Emergency services, including Bothaville EMS, had responded to the scene and performed extrication efforts to free the entrapped patient. SAPS and traffic officials were also in attendance to assist and investigate the incident.

Manhunt for killers of Cape Town security guard

Meanwhile, Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for the gunman who killed an on-duty security guard. The guard had responded when a panic alarm was set off at a home in Princess Road, Bergvliet in the early hours of Friday.

The 54-year-old guard was employed at Pro-Sec Technologies.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the incident.

“At around 04:30, the owner of the premises was woken by a noise in the house. She activated the panic alarm, which necessitated the response of armed security,” he said.

Upon the guard’s arrival, she provided him with the key to the house.

When the armed security officer entered the house, a scuffle ensued. This resulted in gunshots being fired,” Swartbooi said.

The guard was declared dead on the scene.

“The unknown suspect fled the scene with the firearm of the deceased. And he is yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi.

By 10am, police and forensic teams were still busy combing the scene for clues.

Kirstenhof police are investigating the case.

Anyone who could help shed light on the incident is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Man drowns in KZN river

On Wednesday, a man was reported to have drowned while swimming in the Umhlatuze River in KwaZulu-Natal.

Empangeni SAPS Search & Rescue responded to the area. Due to failing light and the presence of crocodiles, the decision was made to resume the search on Thursday morning.

The search was conducted by the Empangeni SAPS Search & Rescue, IPSS Search & Rescue, PACSYS and Umlalazi Fire. They returned to the area on Thursday morning to continue the search.

With the use of a drone, rope system and rescue raft, SAPS divers were able to locate the victim’s body.

His body was recovered, and handed over to Mtunzini SAPS for further investigation.

Condolences were sent out to the friends and family of the deceased.

Arrive Alive

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content