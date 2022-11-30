One-year-old Slovo Park boy found dead in a pit toilet

A one-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found dead in a pit toilet in Slovo Park, Eldorado Park in Johannesburg.

The community from the informal settlement rallied together and launched a search party soon after news broke out that the boy had gone missing. However, the search party by the community was interrupted by loadshedding.

The boy’s mother, Phumzile van Rooyen and her uncle Sydney Saal, continued the search early in the morning on Wednesday, and discovered the boy laying lifeless not far from his home.

“I assume that the boy was just being a child playing outside, I do not know if he was kidnapped or if it was negligence,” Saal told Sunday World on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to blame anyone, but our government only fixes something when such [tragic] incidents occur. There is a pit in front of the pit toilet where the boy was found lifeless.

“I am frustrated that our public servants, like the police, do not treat this case as a priority. We called and we were told to just stay on the scene and wait.

“My one-year-old is laying there, people are seeing him laying there. But like I said, I am not blaming anyone,” Saal said, adding that the police had not arrived at the scene three hours after the boy was discovered.

