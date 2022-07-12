Only days left to nominate your heroes

Women are the backbone of the community. Whether a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, or lover, they spread their care and influence into the lives of others to foster wellbeing.

For decades, the role of a woman in society has been considered secondary and it is only in the current century that their worth is being appreciated at all levels. Even today, the value that women bring to a community is not easily measured, but together we can promote and acknowledge their place in the world.

As women strive to step up and claim their true value in Mzansi, the Sunday World seeks to honour and celebrate them and herald those who are forerunners of change.

And we need you to tell us who they are?

We are looking for women you know who lead in education, science, health, business, sport, agriculture, small business, construction, industry, marketing, and communication or in your community.

The Sunday World will celebrate women in a dedicated publication, both in print and online, and at a live event during Women’s month in August.

Introduce us to those you know and admire, by clicking on https://sundayworld.co.za/nominate-women-2022/.

Nominations close on Monday, July 18, 2022

