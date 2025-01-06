Operation Shanela nets 873 drivers for drunk driving

The police have arrested 873 drivers for drunk driving during last week’s nationwide Operation Shanela activities, which consisted of roadblocks, stops and searches, as well as tracing of wanted suspects.

The operation took place from December 30 to January 5 and resulted in the arrest of 13 105 suspects.

Of the 13 105 suspects, 1 743 wanted suspects were nabbed for various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

A total of 142 suspects were arrested for murder, with the majority of the suspects being nabbed in the Eastern Cape (36).

Bold and decisive approach

“Through its high-density operations commonly known as Operation Shanela, the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested 13 105 suspects from the period starting Monday, December 30, 2024, and ending on Sunday, January 5, 2025,” said national police media liaison officer Lieutenant-Colonel Vincent Mukhathi.

“Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to take a bold and decisive approach in dealing with crime in the country.

“These crime-fighting activities include tracking operations, roadblocks, high-visibility patrols, stop and searches, as well as tracing of wanted suspects.”

All operations are led by the provincial police commissioner of each province.

According to Mukhathi, 873 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, with the Eastern Cape accounting for the majority of these arrests (181).

The following arrests were made during the nationwide operation:

81 suspects were arrested for attempted murder

241 suspects were arrested for rape. The majority of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (119)

1 646 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

473 drug dealers were arrested in the past week

1 337 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, with the majority of them apprehended in the Western Cape (635)

126 suspects were arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms. The majority of these suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (37); and

1 166 illegal foreign nationals were arrested during this period.

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

125 firearms were confiscated in the past week

752 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated

51 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered during the operations

Mukhathi said the Operation Vala Umgodi task teams “continue to record commendable successes across the country”.

“Just last week alone, police arrested 54 suspects for illegal mining, and the majority of these suspects were arrested in Mpumalanga,” said Mukhathi.

“The team deployed in the North West is still monitoring ongoing operations in Stilfontein.

“Police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content