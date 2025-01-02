Operation Vala Umgodi nets more suspects in Limpopo

A number of people have been arrested in Limpopo as a result of the intelligence-driven Operation Vala Umgodi, which was carried out during the holiday season.

The individuals were charged with violating the Immigration Act, dealing in counterfeit goods, possessing illegal drugs, and engaging in illicit mining activities.

The joint operation by the police and members of the South African National Defence Force was a coordinated effort to address illegal mining and other related criminal activities that bring instability to the province, according to the police.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, a provincial police spokesperson, the suspects were taken into custody in a number of locations throughout the province’s five districts.

An estimated R2-million worth of counterfeit goods were seized, and a foreign national was arrested by Vala Umgodi officers during one of the operations in the border town of Musina.

After being summoned and fined R5 000, a 34-year-old suspect paid the fine at the Musina police station.

The counterfeit goods were seized and registered in SAP 13.

Foreign nationals arrested

Nine undocumented foreign nationals were also arrested in Musina and charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.

Other undocumented foreign nationals were arrested in Mokopane in Waterberg, Maake in Mopani, and Polokwane in the Capricorn district.

Ledwaba also confirmed that a 34-year-old suspect had been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in Groblersdal.

The suspect, who was apprehended by the Sekhukhune district task team, was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Two more suspects were also arrested for possession of drugs and dagga in Marble Hall.

Sekhukhune has gained notoriety in recent months as a drug production hub after two illegal drug laboratories were discovered by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Ledwaba said with crime peaking at alarming rates in the province, more boots were put on the ground to ensure safety during the festive season.

Efforts to curb criminal activities

“Crime intelligence gatherers, the Department of Home Affairs, and the South African Police Service’s specialised units are closely working together in a calculated bid to curb escalating crime in the province.,” Ledwaba said.

“Our Operation Vala Umgodi task team in Waterberg district worked alongside the tactical joint operational centre commanders to target illegal mining activities in the Matebeleng old gold mine mountain area.

“This joint operation led to the confiscation of mining equipment valued at R100 000. The suspects, upon noticing the presence of law enforcement officers, fled the scene, abandoning the equipment.

“The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb criminal activity in Limpopo, particularly in areas notorious for illegal mining and counterfeit goods distribution. We want to ensure that illegal mining within the province is totally eradicated.”

Ledwaba added that the Operation Vala Umgodi task team has been lauded in various communities for fighting crime and its role in ensuring a safer festive season.

Those who have been arrested are expected to appear in various magistrate’s courts soon.

