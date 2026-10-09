Caiphus Kgosana | The soundtrack to soul just joined the heavenly music group 

My favourite soul and R&B singers are exiting this world, but their voices are staying behind with us. Luther Vandross, the king of ballads, departed prematurely at the age of 54 back in July 2005.

It took me a while to accept Teddy Pendergrass passing away in 2010. Then nine years later James Ingram took his final breath aged 66. Peabo Bryson got called to the afterlife in June at the age of 75.

I was still in mourning when news landed on Wednesday that Freddie Jackson, just shy of 70, was the latest to depart this world. The soul and R&B ensemble in heaven just welcomed another voice.

One reviewer wrote that Jackson wasn’t simply singing about romance, “he provided the soundtrack to 80s R&B”. Who would dispute that?

This is a man who dropped three songs that surged to No.1 on Billboard’s R&B Chart – You Are My Lady, Rock Me Tonight and Nice & Slow – earning him two grammy nominations.

A concert I never attended

When he came to South Africa in September 2023 on his “You Are My Lady” tour, I debated with myself about purchasing tickets. But then the organisers made it an “all-white” affair, and I don’t’ do themed dress occasions, so I was happy to give it a miss.

Some years back, against my better judgment, I attended one of these dress alike music dos. It wasn’t even a live performance, just a bunch of DJs playing soul tunes through a very loud sound system to a bunch of 40-somethings who should have made wiser choices that night and stayed indoors.

The trouble with themed events

The theme was black (I don’t know which lightbulb came up with that one). So, there we were crammed up in a hall somewhere in the middle of Joburg looking like we’d gathered for the resurrection of Teddy Pendergrass. It was awful.

Needless to say, that horror experience put me off themed events for life. When we attended the Glen Jones performance at Sun City, I stuck out in black amongst a sea of white, and happily accepted sneering looks from fellow concert goers. The only time grown-ups should wear matching colours is if their work requires it. If you are not a cop, a supermarket cashier or a flight attendant; never match the colours of the stranger next to you. It’s creepy.

Freddie Jackson: the quintessential soul crooner

Anyway, I digress. Jackson defined the golden era of the soul crooner. I went through some of his music videos from the time, and the man was the postcard of the genre with those glittering tailored jackets, colourful figure belts, perfectly permed hair and a silky, melodic voice to match. So Suave.

It’s trite to say, “gone to soon”, but 69 for me honestly feels like too soon.

So long, Mr Jackson, and thank you for the memories.

I read the other day that Lionel Richie was rushed off stage after a health scare while performing. Heavenly one, please…my heart is not ready.