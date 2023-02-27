Charmza: Aaron Motsoaledi

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is always thoughtful. This country owes him a great debt of gratitude. When 22 Afghan nationals, whose origins and intentions appear to be murky and in doubt, applied for asylum, the minister of home

affairs displayed courage, put his foot down and declared they were not welcome.

Even the American non-governmental organisation acting on their behalf, and their lawyers, will find it hard to break Motsoaledi’s resilience and doggedness. He is mounting a strong legal challenge to prevent them from gaining asylum in our already beleaguered country.

We trust and pray our courts will hear him out.

