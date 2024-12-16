Charmza

Bafana Bafana probably had the greatest year since the halcyon days of the mid to late 1990s. Under Belgian trainer Hugo Broos and they have re-earned the right to walk around with their chests out with nothing but pride.

Bafana exceeded all expectations early in the year when they went to Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and returned with a bronze medal in spectacular fashion.

Some of the most memorable moments for them were when they knocked tournament favourites, Morocco, out of the competition and when goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved four penalties during a shootout against Cape Verde in the quarterfinals to make history.

Broos’ men carried the momentum throughout the year and concluded it with the cherry on top by qualifying for the next Afcon with matches to spare – a feat that will live in the hearts and minds of South Africans rent-free. Halala Bafana!

