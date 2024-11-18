Charmza: Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana and coach Hugo Broos have really made the country proud following their exploits in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

The South African team qualified for the tournament, to be held in Morocco with two games to spare.

Broos has turned the team, which was a laughingstock, into a competitive side that is rated among the favourites to win Afcon.

This is the kind of Bafana that Mzansi has been yearning and longing for since the glory days of 1996.

We salute Broos and his boys for a job well done and we hope they can now secure a ticket to play in the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content