Charmza:Botswana

Some countries in the Southern African Development Community actually do take their athletes seriously, and Botswana is flying the flag high in this regard.

The heroic welcome of their Olympics team this week at the packed 30 000 seater national stadium was stuff of legends.

The elevation of athletes and creatives in Africa needs to be encouraged if this continent is to cease being the whipping boys on international platforms against their competitors.

We can just imagine how many young Batswana were inspired by the scenes at the national stadium and are future Olympic champions for the tiny country.

Well done, Botswana.

