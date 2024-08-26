Charmza Kudos to our fledgling democracy that continues to mature and grow from strength to strength.

Following the departure of Floyd Shivambu from the EFF to join the MK Party, violence would have broken out in one form or another during the dark days when political intolerance reigned supreme.

But our democracy has once again proven to be resilient because bar the unfortunate verbal attacks that have ensued on both sides: the EFF and MK Party, no life has been lost due to this massive and hugely divisive political development.

We wish that the political tolerance demonstrated in this case could be displayed in similar developments going forward. Of all our problems as a country, at least SA’s democratic values remain firmly intact. We also commend our politicians for not stoking fires of

violence when they differ politically.

