Charmza of the week

Charmza

While the rest of Mzansi was partying, making merry, spending time with friends and family they last saw a long time ago, and misbehaving on the roads, beaches and resorts during the festive season, our men and women law enforcers, paramedics, security guards and road traffic law enforcers were out in force ensuring everyone’s safety.

These men and women gave up time with their families, children and friends to fulfil their duty to society.

Big ups to their efforts, especially since they always work under very difficult, dangerous and trying conditions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, how about a huge bonus for these charmzas?

