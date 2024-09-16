Charmza of the week

Charmza: President Cyril Ramaphosa

By Sunday World
President Cyril Ramaphosa
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 15: President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2024 Presidential Response To The SONA Debate at Cape Town City Hall on February 15, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debated the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

It was a tense few days leading up to the signing into law on Friday of the Basic Education Law Amendment Bill, commonly known as the Bela Bill.  

A vocal opponent from the get-go, former opposition, the DA was making noise about leaving President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity if he went ahead and signed the bill into law. 


It smacked of brinkmanship that would generally do little to boost confidence in the GNU going forward.  

Still, we doff our hat off to Ramaphosa for putting pen to paper, albeit not without a feeble appeasement of the rightwing crybabies by making the concession for a three-month window of consultation to iron out aspects of the law.  

Well done Mr President, but do grow a pair, sir. 

