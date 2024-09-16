Charmza: President Cyril Ramaphosa

It was a tense few days leading up to the signing into law on Friday of the Basic Education Law Amendment Bill, commonly known as the Bela Bill.

A vocal opponent from the get-go, former opposition, the DA was making noise about leaving President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity if he went ahead and signed the bill into law.

It smacked of brinkmanship that would generally do little to boost confidence in the GNU going forward.

Still, we doff our hat off to Ramaphosa for putting pen to paper, albeit not without a feeble appeasement of the rightwing crybabies by making the concession for a three-month window of consultation to iron out aspects of the law.

Well done Mr President, but do grow a pair, sir.

