Charmza: Proteas Women

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Semi Final 1: South Africa v Australia
No matter the outcome of today’s T20 World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand, the Proteas Women have gained themselves a champion status and will etch their name in the history books of world cricket and SA hearts. 

The Proteas could not have asked for a better way to reach the final of the T20 World Cup, other than flooring cricket giants Australia on Thursday night.  

They thrashed the Aussies by eight wickets, thanks to star top-order batter Anneke Bosch – who ran rampant in the semifinal by smashing a career-best 74 not out. The knock came off 48 balls. 

The Proteas’ historic win against Australia was also redemption of some sort, as they are the same team that beat them in the Cricket Women’s World Cup final early this year.  

