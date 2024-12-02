Charmza: SA Human Rights Commission

You’ve got to give it to the founding fathers, and mothers, of our nascent democratic order, who had the foresight to form Chapter 9 bodies to coax us along the path of pursuing justice, always.

Such august bodies as the Public Protector, Auditor-General, Commission for Gender Equality and others have at one time or the other come in handy for citizenry where the situation could have gone decidedly awry.

This week it was the turn of the SA Human Rights Commission to take centre stage, hosting a conference in Limpopo to highlight and address issues around the scourge of human rights abuses on farms. Predictably, some sections of the farming community chose to boycott proceedings but didn’t put a damper on the business at hand.

We salute the commission for staying the course as we seek to make ours a just society. You are our charmza.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content