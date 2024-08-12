Charmza of the week

Charmza: SA sprinters

By Sunday World
Simbine
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Team South Africa relay team made up of Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine during the final of the mens 4x100m relays on day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Charmza: SA sprinters

Without a shadow of a doubt, SA sprinters Akani Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bradley Nkoana are the charmzas this week.  

They sped their way to a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday.   


Under tremendous pressure, they raised the SA flag high, running like men possessed against some of the biggest names in the world. This was a first-ever Olympic 4x100m relay medal for a South African team and a first Olympic relay medal of any kind on the track.  

And, mind you, Walaza is still a high school student… The future is looking bright indeed. Well done, fellows! 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×