Charmza: SA sprinters

Without a shadow of a doubt, SA sprinters Akani Simbine, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bradley Nkoana are the charmzas this week.

They sped their way to a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday.

Under tremendous pressure, they raised the SA flag high, running like men possessed against some of the biggest names in the world. This was a first-ever Olympic 4x100m relay medal for a South African team and a first Olympic relay medal of any kind on the track.

And, mind you, Walaza is still a high school student… The future is looking bright indeed. Well done, fellows!

