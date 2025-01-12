Columnists

Always stand up for justice and truth

By Sunday World
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
The recent political events, which, among others, include the resignation of Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from parliament, could be a telltale sign that something sinister is brewing in our political scene, says the writer. / Gallo Images

In an interesting and insightful social justice video that has been making the rounds on social media, a professor in his lecture room tells a young woman to exit his lecture room and never again to come back, to the amazement of a stunned group of young students.

As the young woman exits the room, out into the wilderness of ignorance, the professor engages his stunned students: “Why are there laws?” he asks his students, still reeling from the unseemly behaviour of the professor.


Then the professor continues: “Was I unfair to your classmate? And why did any of you not protest, stop me, and prevent this injustice?”

