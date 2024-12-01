Let’s all join government in the war on GBVF and abuse

By Nozipho Dlamini

A week ago, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) presented the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and her deputy, Mmapaseka Letsike, with the first National Gender-Based Violence Study.

The findings from the study, conducted in 2022, do not paint a positive picture.

It revealed that 7.3-million women, aged 18 years and older, in South Africa have experienced physical violence in their lifetime.

It is worrying that the men surveyed as part of the study also justified violence in some circumstances.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content