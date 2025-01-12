Why the ANC challenged the DA in its backyard

In a calculated move steeped in both realpolitik and ideology, the ANC turned its gaze to the Western Cape for its January 8 birthday celebrations, with Khayelitsha taking centre stage.

The decision is not just a commemoration of the party’s history; it’s a strategic manoeuvre designed to highlight the enduring inequalities that plague the province and to realign the ANC’s positioning in a region governed by the DA.

“The Western Cape is a province deeply affected by the inequalities entrenched by apartheid,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula ahead of the gig.

This stark acknowledgement sets the stage for the ANC’s tactical entry into the province, which is both a symbol of colonial oppression and a beacon of resistance.

By choosing Khayelitsha, the ANC is making a bold statement: it is here to challenge the status quo and reignite its connection with communities that have been marginalised.

But why Khayelitsha?

The township isn’t just a geographic choice; it’s a critical battleground. Under DA leadership, “inequality persists” in the Western Cape, Mbalula noted.

In neighbourhoods such as Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, residents face “rampant crime, unemployment, inadequate housing, and poor access to basic services.”

The ANC is seizing this opportunity to position itself as the champion of the underserved, promising to tackle these issues head-on.

It’s a gamble that, if successful, could significantly alter the party’s waning influence in the region.

This isn’t merely about addressing immediate grievances; it’s about invoking the province’s rich history of resistance.

The Western Cape has long been a crucible of political activism, from early movements like the African People’s Organisation to pivotal moments led by icons such as Cissie Gool and Ashley Kriel.

The ANC weaves their legacies into its narrative, providing a powerful foundation for the party to build its strategy.

Mbalula emphasises the importance of this historical context, citing the contributions of these figures as inspiration for the ANC’s ongoing fight for “a non-racial, non-sexist, and united South Africa.”.

By invoking these ideals, the ANC is not only tapping into a wellspring of historical legitimacy but also reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and transformation.

However, the ANC’s strategy is not without its challenges. It must convincingly demonstrate its ability to deliver on promises in a region where it has

previously struggled to gain a foothold.

The party’s focus on Khayelitsha is as much about optics as it is about substance.

The ANC needs a narrative of change that resonates deeply with voters — a narrative that contrasts starkly with the DA’s perceived failures.

The ANC’s success will hinge on its ability to convert rhetoric into tangible results. The party must address systemic issues while also rekindling the spirit of activism that once defined the region.

“The ANC aims to improve the lives of people who have been neglected in the Western Cape,” Mbalula asserts.

This commitment will be scrutinised closely, with the party’s credibility on the line.

In this provocative and confrontational push into the Western Cape, the ANC is playing a high-stakes game.

By leveraging historical legacies and addressing contemporary issues, it seeks to reclaim its position as the people’s party.

The effectiveness of the strategy remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the ANC’s return to the Western Cape is a battle cry, a declaration that it intends to fight for every inch of political ground in a province that has long eluded its grasp.

• Stone is political editor

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content