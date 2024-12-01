Crime statistics remain bleak, but what are we doing about it?

Police once again released the quarterly crime statistics this week, painting an almost despondent picture of a nation besieged no end by criminals who seem to be running amok everywhere you care to look.

Crime, and rampant crime at that, has been the story of our lives so much that it is difficult to believe there is a single South African, or anyone else for that matter, who has never been a victim one way or the other of crime.

If we have not been victims ourselves, chances are that we know someone who has been. It has been that bad.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content