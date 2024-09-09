Moegoe: Bheki Mtolo

Bheki Mtolo probably didn’t truly grasp why he needed to say sorry to Nehawu public service workers, whom he wildly accused of sabotaging service delivery.

A real apology means looking at oneself, taking responsibility and making things right. There’s no need to complicate matters by blaming it all on “those that wished for the alliance to die”.

That’s deflection. It’s an old trick to apologise while hinting that the real problem is imaginary people who want to destroy the ANC-led tripartite alliance.

At this rate, Mtolo is heading to the dustbin of history faster than his pompous ramblings.

