CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 20: Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the swearing in of two new Members of Parliament on October 20, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The two new Members of Parliament will form part of the EFF Caucus in the National Assembly. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Moegoe: Busisiwe Mkhwebane 

This week’s Moegoe of the Week award goes to former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.  

Her political journey – from a car wash to a podcast – epitomises impulsiveness. After being impeached in September 2023, she joined the EFF, announcing the move at a car wash on October 16, 2023.  

Days later, she leapfrogged loyal Fighters into a parliamentary seat.  

Exactly one year later Mkhwebane announced her resignation – not via official channels but on a podcast.  

Her brief, erratic political stint reflects immaturity, ingratitude and unprofessionalism, cementing her Moegoe status. 

