Moegoe: Busisiwe Mkhwebane

This week’s Moegoe of the Week award goes to former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Her political journey – from a car wash to a podcast – epitomises impulsiveness. After being impeached in September 2023, she joined the EFF, announcing the move at a car wash on October 16, 2023.

Days later, she leapfrogged loyal Fighters into a parliamentary seat.

Exactly one year later Mkhwebane announced her resignation – not via official channels but on a podcast.

Her brief, erratic political stint reflects immaturity, ingratitude and unprofessionalism, cementing her Moegoe status.

