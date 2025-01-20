Moegoe: chief justice Raymond Zondo

Imagine grappling with a critical numerical error after leading a high-profile inquiry.

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo recently clarified that the alleged R9-billion missing from the State Security Agency, as presented in evidence, was actually just over R9-million.

The erroneous figure, presented as evidence rather than a finding by the commission, created a false impression of financial chaos on an enormous scale.

Arthur Fraser, former spy boss, had already pointed out this significant error but he was ignored.

The public is now left bewildered, questioning the accuracy and reliability of the commission’s work.

