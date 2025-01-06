Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana 

By Sunday World
Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana’s assertion that the deaths of 29 initiates are due to “the wrath of the ancestors” borders on an egregious evasion of accountability.


This claim is steeped in superstition, distracting from the urgent need for tangible solutions to a crisis that has claimed at least 700 lives since 2006.  

Blaming ancestral anger ignores the systemic failures in safety protocols and oversight. It could be used as a convenient scapegoat that deflects responsibility from those in power who could implement life-saving reforms.  

Traditional beliefs should not be a shield behind which negligence hides. Invoking ancestral wrath is least persuasive in fostering real change. 

