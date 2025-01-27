Moegoe: Dean Macpherson

The DA minister of public works and infrastructure in the GNU, Dean Macpherson has shown no regard of the direction this country is taking.

He just shot off his mouth this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law. He posted on X and said that no expropriation will happen under his watch.

Clearly, this palooka’s aspirations and beliefs, just like his party’s, are not in alignment with those of the vast majority of the people of this country, who have been robbed of their land.

The new law doesn’t even address the real issue. So, hou jou bek, moegoe, the act doesn’t genuinely seek to return the land to the people.

