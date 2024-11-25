Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: Eskom

By Sunday World
Eskom executive linked to murder plot resigns
Eskom wants consumers to pay R1.5-trillion over the next three years.

Moegoe: Eskom

This week’s Moegoe of the Week goes to none other than Eskom, which has managed to turn a relatively straightforward meter upgrade into a national circus of chaos, confusion and heartbreak. 


Thousands of South Africans scrambled to meet today’s deadline. Failure to upgrade means forking out R12 000 to replace inactive meters.  

The result was endless queues, system crashes and tragedy, with a 59-year-old man dying while queueing in Soweto. 

But what really earns Eskom its moegoe crown is the hypocrisy exposed by energy expert Tshepo Kgadima, who reminded us that the entire metering system is “premised on guesswork”, leading to inflated bills for consumers.  

