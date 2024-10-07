Moegoe: Kaizer Chiefs fans

Moegoe of The Week

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 28: Fans during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Alche Greeff/Gallo Images)

Unruly Kaizer Chiefs fans last weekend displayed their Olympic-level throwing skills, leaving match officials ducking for cover.

Let’s just say, they really aimed for the wrong kind of “goal”. And while fans were busy perfecting their shot-put techniques, Kaizer Chiefs officials were not to be outdone in the spectacle department.  

The sideline saw coach Nasreddine Nabi starring as the overly dramatic contestant vying for a rose (or perhaps a red card). Condemnation for these actions must come swiftly.

The art of throwing missiles, after all, should be reserved for military training exercises, not a Saturday afternoon soccer match. 

