Moegoe: Kaizer Chiefs fans

Moegoe: Kaizer Chiefs fan

Unruly Kaizer Chiefs fans last weekend displayed their Olympic-level throwing skills, leaving match officials ducking for cover.

Let’s just say, they really aimed for the wrong kind of “goal”. And while fans were busy perfecting their shot-put techniques, Kaizer Chiefs officials were not to be outdone in the spectacle department.

The sideline saw coach Nasreddine Nabi starring as the overly dramatic contestant vying for a rose (or perhaps a red card). Condemnation for these actions must come swiftly.

The art of throwing missiles, after all, should be reserved for military training exercises, not a Saturday afternoon soccer match.

