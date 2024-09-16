Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube 

By Thando Dlungwane
Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 16: DA Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube during the Democratic Alliance (DA) media briefing on the readiness for the historic manifesto launch at Union Buildings on February 16, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that on February 17th, DA supporters will gather at Church Square and then march to the Union Buildings, symbolising the DA?s unwavering commitment to change. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

Moegoe: Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube’s antics in boycotting the signing of the Bela Bill into law by the president has shown that she has no respect for the portfolio she is heading.  

Politicians must learn to distinguish the party and the state. Gwarube is a senior member of the DA, which vehemently opposes aspects of the law.  


But staying away while being the minister mandated to implement that law is simply not on. On Wednesday, two days before the signing, she said she will implement the bill if the president signed it.  

We are not convinced now she will. Why is she staying on to serve a president she does not agree with? Her actions show she’s nothing but a moegoe. 

 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.