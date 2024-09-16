Moegoe: Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube’s antics in boycotting the signing of the Bela Bill into law by the president has shown that she has no respect for the portfolio she is heading.

Politicians must learn to distinguish the party and the state. Gwarube is a senior member of the DA, which vehemently opposes aspects of the law.

But staying away while being the minister mandated to implement that law is simply not on. On Wednesday, two days before the signing, she said she will implement the bill if the president signed it.

We are not convinced now she will. Why is she staying on to serve a president she does not agree with? Her actions show she’s nothing but a moegoe.

