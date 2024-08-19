Moegoe: Moroadi Cholota

The obsession with theatrics and PR by our National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has once again left them with egg on their face.

This after the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court granted Ace Magashule’s former PA, Moroadi Cholota, R2 500 bail. This comes after all the running around by the NPA to extradite Cholota from US and wasting taxpayers’ money in the process – and claiming the woman is a flight risk.

The NPA must start doing its job of winning so-called state capture cases in court or South Africans must start shining the spotlight on the competence, or lack thereof, of NPA head Shamila Batohi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content