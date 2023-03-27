Moegoe of the week

The story of the killing of five people in and around Tongaat, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, is blood-curdling. Killing fields could be an appropriate expression if the act itself was not only absurd and bizarre, but also senseless.

We hear that another person is fighting for his life, critically wounded.

What do we think of this?

On social media, several South Africans are calling for the reinstatement of the hangman. But the death penalty is inconsistent with the constitution. Meanwhile, moegoes are on the loose killing innocent people.

