Moegoe:Paseka Motsoeneng

Notorious self-proclaimed prophet, Paseka Motsoeneng, known as Mboro, embarrassed himself, family and the followers of his church Incredible Happenings this week.

This moegoe just showed how shallow he is when he stormed the Matshidiso Primary School with his bodyguard to threaten teachers and pupils armed to the teeth with pangas and high calibre guns.

He exposed himself for the clown he is when he started swinging machetes around, telling everyone that he was there to fetch his grandchildren.

Mboro undermined the rule of law and continued with his tirade outside the school. The fool’s anti-social antics went viral on social media. This alleged man of God is a disgrace. Lock him up and have his head examined.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content