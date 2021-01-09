E-edition
Orlando Pirates mourns the loss of former player’s wife

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – PSL club Orlando Pirates are mourning the loss of the wife of former Pirates Legend Patson Kamuzu.

The club said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Gloria Ngenzeni Banda. She is the wife of Orlando Pirates Legend Mr Patson Kamuzu Banda.”

“She was Born 24 November 1964 in Harmmersdale in KwaZulu-Natal. She left her loving husband Patson Kamuzu Banda , 3 daughters and 6 grand kids, she was a Principal at Amanganga Primary school,” the club further stated.


