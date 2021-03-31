Oupa “Ace” Manyisa joins Chippa United

Johannesburg – Chippa United have announced the signing of Oupa “Ace” Manyisa.

The club said in a statement, “We are proud to announce the signing of midfielder, Oupa “Ace” Manyisa until the end of this current 2020/21 South African domestic football season, with an option of a one-year extension.”

The 32-year-old carries a decorated football career with 31 international caps for South Africa, while also winning three league championships.

Manyisa is available for selection contention as the Chilli Boys resume the DStv Premiership campaign against Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg this Saturday.

Waxing lyrical about the new Club signing, coach Dan Malesela said: “I am elated to have the player of Oupa’s talent and experience joining us, where we he will an integral role in this team as we head to the last stretch of the season with the league and the Nedbank Cup. We do have a tough schedule with back-to-back fixtures and we are aiming at finishing strong in our remaining matches.”

“With captain Andile Mbenyane also still recovering from his groin injury, Oupa will provide the experience that this team needs alongside the likes of Anthony Laffor, Freddy Nsambiyumva and Kurt Lentjies.”

While Sandile Mthethwa (SA Under-23) has reported back to Club training, both Riaan Hanamub (Namibia) and Nsambiyumva (Burundi) are expected to return later this week from their respective national team responsibilities.

