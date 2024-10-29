Over 100K sign petition against Eskom’s proposed price hikes

The DA’s online petition against Eskom’s proposed 36.15% electricity tariff increase has garnered over 100 000 signatures.

This is according to Kelvin Mileham, the DA spokesperson on energy and electricity.

By 4pm on Monday, the petition had received 120 996 signatures. It needs 29 004 to reach the targeted 150 000 signatures.

“As the Democratic Alliance’s petition against Eskom’s proposed tariff increases gains over 100 000 signatures, the message from South Africans is clear: they will not accept a future where electricity is unaffordable for the average household,” said Mileham.

“While government officials celebrate over 200 days without load shedding, the grim reality remains that millions of South Africans cannot afford the electricity they technically have access to.”

In September, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved a decision for Eskom’s electricity tariff increases for the 2024-25 financial year.

Energy poverty

Nersa approved a decision to increase Eskom’s electricity tariffs by 36.15% from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Mileham said currently, about 45% of South African households face energy poverty.

“Research confirms that affordability is the leading cause of this crisis, with Eskom’s tariffs having increased by about 600% in real terms since 2007,” he said.

“Eskom now aims to hike electricity costs by an unprecedented 36% for 2025/26, followed by further increases of 12% in 2026/27 and 9% in 2027/28, a 60% jump in three years.

“If approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, these increases will inevitably deepen energy poverty and push more households into financial distress.”

He continued: “In its latest application, Eskom seeks an additional 36.15% tariff increase, which could force many South Africans into an impossible choice between feeding their families or keeping the lights on.

“Adding insult to injury, Nersa has already approved a 4% increase for 2024, enabling Eskom to collect an extra R8-billion to recover revenue losses from this year, bringing the total proposed hike to over 40%.”

Families pushed to the brink

He said the DA is fighting these hikes head-on.

“We have mobilised a National Day of Action, held an urgent debate in parliament, and challenged the tariff structure through DA-led local governments who are standing up to Nersa on behalf of their residents.

“The DA believes Eskom’s cost-recovery model must be completely and intelligently overhauled, and we urgently call on the government to prioritise a large-scale shift to renewable energy to foster an inclusive energy transition that leaves no South African behind.”

He said massive price increases and a counterproductive “make-up” tariff to cover declining demand have pushed families to the brink.

“The time for action is now. South Africans refuse to accept a future where they cannot afford essential electricity,” said Mileham.

