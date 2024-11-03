Overworked cops hit by health woes

An alarming rate of police officers are battling to cope with the demands of their profession with more men and women in blue harbouring suicidal thoughts due to a high workload and exposure to violent crime.

“Crime and violence in South Africa are rampant, placing officers’ lives in constant threat, especially given the current levels of under staffing. The horrific situations they encounter and the dangers they face working at the front line every day are taking a very heavy toll on their mental well-being.”

In August SAPS management told the parliamentary portfolio committee on policing that 33 officers committed suicide in the 2019/20 financial year, 30 in the 2020/21 financial year and 39 in the 2021/22 financial year, and 38 homicide–suicide incidents occurred from 2019 to 2022.

