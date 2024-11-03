News

Overworked cops hit by health woes

By Sandile Motha
SAPS
A Polmed report  says 18% of its members (SAPS) have sought care for mental health issues. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem)
An alarming rate of police officers are battling to cope with the demands of their profession with more men and women in blue harbouring suicidal thoughts due to a high workload and exposure to violent crime.
 
“Crime and violence in South Africa are rampant, placing officers’ lives in constant threat, especially given the current levels of under staffing. The horrific situations they encounter and the dangers they face working at the front line every day are taking a very heavy toll on their mental well-being.”
 
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) treasurer Thulani Nsele told Sunday World.
In August SAPS management told the parliamentary portfolio committee on policing that 33 officers committed suicide in the 2019/20 financial year, 30 in the 2020/21 financial year and 39 in the 2021/22 financial year, and 38 homicide–suicide incidents occurred from 2019 to 2022.
 

