PA launches probe into Chidimma Adetshina’s Miss SA participation

The Miss SA organisation confirmed this week that finalist Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina is eligible to be part of the pageant. It said in a statement that she has met all the requirements to participate.

“All documentation provided by the entrants is screened and vetted. Chidimma is a South African citizen, her mother is South African, and her father is Nigerian,” reads the statement.

However, the Patriotic Alliance, in a statement on Wednesday, said it has noted the concerns around Adetshina being one of the finalists in the beauty pageant.

Conflicting reports

“Conflicting reports are circulating, including whether her mother has in fact ever been South African. The contestant herself has also not clarified this issue. And this does not give the people of South Africa comfort,” reads the statement.

The political party further accused the Miss SA organisers of being quick to support Adetshina’s candidacy and declare it legitimate.

Her public displays don’t reflect values of an SA ambassador

“It is clear from video material in circulation of her with her family that her family is fully Nigerian. And that they are celebrating her success as Nigerians not South Africans.”

In the statement, the party states that Miss South Africa is meant to be a patriotic ambassador of South Africa wherever she goes in the world. She must represent the best of what it means to be a young South African woman in this country today.

“She must promote South Africa’s interests wherever she will go. And particularly when she contests for global pageants such as Miss World or Miss Universe. As the Patriotic Alliance we are therefore pursuing legal avenues to get to the bottom of this matter. This includes interdicting Adetshina’s participation if necessary.”

The Miss SA organisation, through their public relations manager Janine Walker gave a second response. She said: “The Miss South Africa Organisation and Chidimma are not making any further comments beyond what has been issued.”

Before the controversial video, Chidimma had caused an uproar on social media. This after she posted a Nigerian flag and a Mozambican flag on her Miss SA pageant bio. She quickly replaced the Mozambican flag with the SA flag when the uproar started. Her mother is said to have been born in Mozambique.

