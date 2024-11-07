Panic as KZN pupils are hospitalised after eating biscuits  

Ulundi, a rural town located on the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, has been put under scrutiny after several school pupils were reported to have fallen ill after consuming contaminated snacks bought at a local spaza shop.

About seven pupils had to be rushed to KwaCeza hospital to be treated for various ailments. The pupils are said to have complained of drowsiness, running stomachs and severe headaches. This resulted in local municipality Ulundi putting a temporary ban on trading licenses for supermarkets. Mainly those owned by foreign nationals.

Culprit supermarket licences temporarily banned

“We hereby inform you [of] the inspection that was conducted at your business premises following cases. The reported cases relate to seven school children aged between 3-8 years from Ezitendeni and Ezimfabeni areas. They… were admitted at KwaCeza Hospital after eating Ayoba biscuits,” read sent to the owners of the affected shops on Tuesday.

The letter was issued by the Ulundi municipal manager Sandile Khomo. He stated that during the compliance inspection in the shops, the same Ayoba biscuits had been on the shelves. The biscuits were sold by the hawkers outside school premises. These were taken for further investigation.

Mayor Wilson Ntshangase explained that the municipality had a duty to protect its citizens and young children from harm and possible death.

“We will not be silent and fold our hands when the vulnerable children are falling victims. This is because of food sold by foreign-owned shops. We are working with police and health officials to get to the bottom of this. And we will also ensure that those responsible are held liable,” Ntshangase explained.

Province experiencing increase in incidents

The province has seen a rise in food poisoning cases. And the biggest number was at Ngaqa primary, a school in Mtubatuba near Richards Bay. Fear and panic set in after 43 pupils were hospitalised following the consumption of potentially contaminated snacks. It was believed that the pupils had bought the snacks from the vendors operating near the school. The vendors are usually called omama abadayisayo (ladies who sell).

A week ago, pupils from Bongucele Secondary school in Mthwalume on the south coast also suffered the same fate. Seven of them, including a pregnant pupil, were hospitalised. This after consuming snacks they had bought from a local vendor.

The severity of the scourge has also caught the ire of the parliamentary portfolio on basic education. It called on parents to exercise vigilance to prevent their children falling ill or dying.

“This seems to have become a worrying trend. Some of the vendors that our kids are buying from seem to be uncaring of the health of our leaners. Food poisoning is dangerous. And we should not play with the health and lives of our future leaders,” said portfolio chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.

Union calls for government to protect the impoverished

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) also added its voice. It said the government must protect the impoverished. They have no choice but to eat whatever food is available.

“Poverty hunger, starvation and unemployment exacerbated by the cost of living crisis have forced people to cut corners. And they eat anything that’s available and looks like food,” said they union’s president Mametlwe Sebei.

Giwusa is affiliated to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

