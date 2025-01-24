Parents frustrated as Limpopo’s yet to place over 1,500 kids in class

Limpopo parents have expressed frustrations over the placement of their children at some schools following the reopening of the academic year last week.

The province has over 1,600 learners who are yet to be placed in the four hotspot circuits. These are Pietersburg, Mokopane, Tzaneen and Lephalale.

The parents who spoke to Sunday World said they prefer to enrol their children near their workplaces or where they have relocated.

Parents’ workplace among factors

Marry-Jane Maleboho from Senwabarwana, formerly Bochum, said she has just been recruited by a company in Polokwane and would prefer to relocate with her daughter, who will be starting her Grade 8.

“I have taken a transfer letter for my daughter from her previous school from our home village. Now I am struggling to enrol her in Polokwane. Most of the schools are already full. I’m on the waiting list and the waiting is frustrating,” Maleboho said.

Tshepiso Matjeding from Ga-Matshatsha in Sekhukhune said he wanted to register his son at a school in Mokopane. This is because he is impressed by the school’s academic performance in recent years.

He said the school principal has promised that his son will be registered. However, the backlog has left him uncertain.

Backlog left parents frustrated

“I have been calling him frantically trying to check if the space is still available. It is frustrating not knowing what the outcome will be,” Matjeding said.

Limpopo School Governing Body Federation chairperson, Derrick Mosoane, noted the parents’ frustration.

“The delay in placement does not only affect learners and parents. It also places a significant burden on schools,” said Mosoane.

Government funding for schools is based on the number of registered learners. This means unplaced learners are not accounted for in budget allocations.

This creates additional strain on school resources. And it impacts both teaching and learning conditions, said Mosoane.

Department working around the clock

The Limpopo Department of Education has confirmed that it is working around the clock to ease the backlog of learners who are yet to be placed.

Spokesperson Mike Maringa said they are currently processing appeals and late applications. These were received this month when schools reopened.

“All qualifying unplaced learners will be allocated space on or before 29th January when the headcount exercise and other logistics are finalised.

“Pietersburg Circuit in Polokwane has the highest number of unplaced learners for Grade R, 1 and 8. About 33, 661 learners were placed across all grades in the circuit. The remaining 816 will be processed and placed accordingly,” Maringa said.

He said parents and guardians are urged to exercise patience and allow the department to finalise the admission process.

Caution against falsified documents

“The department wishes to assure parents that all qualifying learners will be admitted within the circuits where they reside. Transport will be provided for those who will be allocated spaces outside the 5km radius.

“The department has also noted that some parents are still submitting falsified documents and fraudulent addresses to secure space for their children who are not from the feeder zones.

“The department has warned parents and caregivers to desist from falsifying documents as this is a criminal act. It is fraudulent, and can result in cases being opened with the police. Parents are cautioned not to embark on a forceful admissions of their children,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content