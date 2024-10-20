News

Parliament wants president to order SIU probe of NSF

By Sunday World
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa GCIS

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign a proclamation that will instruct the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the National Skills Fund (NSF).

This comes after the organisation’s presentation to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday showed lapses in its administration and signs of grave financial and organisational mismanagement.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.