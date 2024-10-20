Parliament wants president to order SIU probe of NSF

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign a proclamation that will instruct the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the National Skills Fund (NSF).

This comes after the organisation’s presentation to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday showed lapses in its administration and signs of grave financial and organisational mismanagement.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content