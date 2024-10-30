Parly shortlists candidates for deputy public protector post

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has shortlisted eight candidates for the position of Deputy Public Protector (DPP). Eight candidates have also been shortlisted for one vacancy on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

This shortlisting was done on Wednesday during a meeting of the portfolio committee on Justice and Constitutional Development.

The purpose of the meeting was to do the shortlisting for the vacancies on the SAHRC and the DPP.

Committee chairperson Xola Nqola said the position of deputy public protector became vacant late last year. That was when the then deputy public protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, was appointed as public protector.

DPP: 27 applications and nominations received

Nqola said the committee received 27 applications and nominations. It shortlisted eight candidates for interviews for the DPP position.



The eight candidates shortlisted for the DPP position are Dr Chana Pilane-Majake and Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube. Ponatshego Mogaladi, Advocate Shadrack Tebeile and Advocate Siphokazi Moleshe. Themba Mthethwa, Advocate Tommy Bunguzana, and Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane.

Nqola said interviews with these candidates will be conducted on November 20.

He said a candidate recommended for appointment as deputy public protector must be a South African citizen. They must be a fit and proper person to hold such office. And they must be admitted as an advocate or an attorney. For a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, they must have practiced as an advocate or attorney. Or they must be qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney. Also for a of at least 10 years after having so qualified, must have lectured in law at a university.

“Or they must have specialised knowledge of or experience in the administration of justice, public administration, or public finance. This for …a cumulative period of at least 10 years. For at least 10 years, they must have been a member of parliament. Or hve acquired any combination of experience mentioned in paragraphs (a) to (d). For a cumulative period of at least 10 years,” said Nqola.

SAHRC post: 46 applications and nominations received

Regarding the SAHRC vacancy, the committee received 46 applications and nominations. It shortlisted eight candidates to be interviewed for the vacancy, said Nqola.

The position became vacant after then Deputy Chairperson of SAHRC, Fatima Cohen, resigned.

The candidates to be interviewed are Advocate Andre Gaum, Chumani Sali and Advocate Funeka Thema. Grant Son, Dr Jeanine Nothnagel, Karabo Mohale, Dr Manketsi Tlhape, and Vernon Seymour.

Interviews with these candidates will be conducted on November 19.



Nqola said all candidates for both positions will be subjected to suitability screening and verification of qualifications.



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content