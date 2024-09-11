Parly wants Gauteng health head’s ‘questionable’ hiring probed

Parliament has called for an investigation into the recent appointment of Gauteng health department head Arnold Lesiba Malotana.

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration, Jan de Villiers, wrote to the Public Service Commission (PSC) requesting the probe.

Committee spokesperson, Mava Lukani, confirmed the matter. He said the investigation will aim to determine whether correct procedures were followed in Malotana’s appointment.

Allegations of possible irregularities

Lukani said the request stems from allegations of possible irregularities regarding the application forms Malotana submitted for the position. Also whether he has the required master’s degree for the position.

“The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, Mr Jan de Villiers, has requested the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate the newly appointed head of the Gauteng health department, Mr Arnold Lesiba Malotana, to determine whether correct procedures were followed in his appointment.”



Lukani said it was also alleged that Malotana’s appointment was processed despite investigations against him. This pertains to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into a tender-rigging scheme. He allegedly shared R8-million in bribes with two other officials.

“There is a question of whether proper procedures were followed in Mr Malotana’s appointment. Including verification of his qualifications and consideration of alleged corrupt activities.

Professionalising the public service and state institutions

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of professionalising the public service and state institutions. This as part of the Government of National Unity’s (GNU’s) broader vision for improving governance and service delivery in the country.

“He has often highlighted that a professionalised state is essential. This to ensure that public officials are competent, accountable, and committed to serving citizens effectively,” said Lukani.

Lukani said De Villers is committed to ensuring that all public servants uphold ethical conduct. And that they foster a culture of ethical behaviour.

“He believes that professionalisation involves recruiting skilled individuals based on merit. This will help reduce corruption, enhance transparency, and restore public trust in government institutions.

Accountability of executives

“The committee will hold the executive authority and members of the executive accountable. This is on various matters related to principles and values governing public administration.

“The committee will thereby play its part in the GNU. That of enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of the public service. Also promoting good governance, and ensuring that the state functions optimally in addressing the needs of its citizens,” said Lukani.

