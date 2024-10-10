Parolee remanded in custody for Lusikisiki mass murder

A 45-year-old parolee named Siphosoxolo Myekethe has been taken into custody in relation to the massacre of 18 people in Ngobozana village, which is close to Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

This comes after 18 people were killed and five others were hurt during the preparation of umombulo, an IsiXhosa custom that signifies the conclusion of a period of mourning.

Myekethe appeared before the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court for the first time on Wednesday. He faces 18 counts of murder and one count of possession of an assault rifle, an AK-47, without a permit.

Myekethe was taken into custody at his residence in Mthimde, Mamfengwini, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

During his brief appearance, the accused stated that he intended to apply for bail and decided to have legal aid representation.

According to the NPA regional spokesperson for the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, the prosecution will oppose the bail application.

“He has two previous convictions for escaping from legal custody and murder, for which he is out on parole,” said Tyali.

Joint memorial service

The case has been remanded until October 15, 2024, so that the Correctional Services Department can conduct additional criminal profiling on him and provide a report on his parole status and potential bail application.

Three men who were connected to the case were supposed to appear in court on Monday but failed to show up.

Residents and family members of the 18 victims of the mass shooting flocked to see the suspects’ initial court appearance.

Nevertheless, they were informed that the men would not be appearing in court.

Following a joint memorial service on Sunday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced that three individuals had been arrested in connection with the murders and would appear in court the next day.

Meanwhile, the police in the Eastern Cape are still searching for gunmen who murdered six school patrollers in Qumbu on Sunday.

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, the spokesperson for the police, stated that the motive for the shooting is not known.

