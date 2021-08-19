Partying with the French again at the annual Fete de la Musique

Johannesburg – We love live music as well as the French and are excited the annual Fete de la Musique is back soon?

It’s great to enjoy the summer sun after weeks under Lockdown and even more exciting to be partying up a storm at the Fete de la Musique Joburg which is brought to you the French Institute of South Africa, Alliance Francaise with Bassline and Newtown.

“We missed it last year because of covid 19 and are excited for the announcement of the line up as well as the fact that the most anticipated experiences amongst avid festival goers will be back in four different locations with limited capacity to ensure safety while making live music accessible for all and giving young musicians a space to reach a larger audience,” says the Cultural Attaché for the French Embassy, Selen Daver.

Established in 2010, Fete de la Musique it’s a platform for both renowned and upcoming talents to make themselves known, artists like Samthing Soweto, Msaki, Urban Village, Nakhane, Berita, Bomshelter Beast and many others who have taken part in the event in the past.

This year the Fete de la Musique Joburg is headlined by award-winning jazz trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni, The Brother Moves On, Pioneering art-rockers Blk Jks and SAMA awarded songstress Maleh who will be on stage at four locations as part of this popular festival on the 18 September 2021

Joining the headliners are Ms Party, Mx Blouse, Melo B Jones, Ikati Esengxoweni, LaliBoi, Manu Grace, Basadi ba Mintsu, Bobo Jay Nzima, Andee SSS, DJ Binz, Shotgun Tori and the Hound, Sibusiso Mashiolane, Simba Ci, Spokenpriestess, Sun Xa Experiment and Tshepang Ramoba local acts selected during the call out for musicians and DJs to be part of the free F^ete de la musique.

So if you are free for some live music amazing people and food, we will see you on the 18th of September for some free fun at last.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts