Pastor Mosa Sono’s son nabbed for dodging wine bill

By Ngwako Malatji
Nkateko Sono spent the weekend in police holding cells at Midrand police station after he was nabbed and charged with bilking.

The son of a popular man of the cloth, Mosa Sono, of Grace Bible Church, has been arrested by the police after failing to pay for the nectar of the gods, among others, he ordered and consumed at a trendy Midrand restaurant last weekend.

Nkateko Sono spent the weekend in police holding cells at Midrand police station after he was nabbed and charged with bilking two Saturdays ago.


According to a detective, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, Sono Jr., who was spiffed up, waltzed into Felice restaurant in Carlswald, Midrand, and ordered copious volumes of red wine and Red Bull and wolfed them down.

